Colin Eric Hoff (December 28, 1959 — May 11, 2018)

Cole was born in Gunnison, CO, to Roberta & Harry Hoff, grew up in Rangely, CO, and graduated from Douglas, Wyoming. He loved the Roaring Fork Valley, settling in GWS for over 38 years.

Colin was a gifted carpenter, a family man, and he loved the great outdoors. Spending time building, fishing, enjoying sports games, & playing golf were his passions.

He is survived by (son) Ryan Hoff of GWS, and (sisters) Tammy Schler & Ellen Hoff of Grand Junction. A celebration of his life with family and friends will be announced at a later date.