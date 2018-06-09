Connie Bennett

Bernette Elizabeth Bennett, known by her family and friends as "Connie," entered into eternal rest on the morning of May 20, 2018 at the age of 96. The daughter of John Connelly and Elizabeth Sweeney was born on January 27, 1922 in Greeley, Nebraska. She grew up on a farm with her three sisters and four brothers. Connie's earlier adult years were spent in Cedar City, Utah; Sun Valley, Idaho; and Atkinson, Nebraska before settling in the beautiful mountains of Glenwood Springs with her three boys to be closer to her younger sister Mary and family.

Serving her life as a devout Catholic and a long-time member of St. Stephen Catholic Church, Connie is best remembered for her dedication to her family as a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother/great grandmother and friend to so many. Her service to the church and community were important aspects of her life and brought her much fulfillment and purpose. Connie worked for Glenwood Medical Associates for 30 years and was the friendly face to thousands of patients helping them with their scheduling needs. Connie was an avid walker and enjoyed being outside. Her hobbies included knitting and sewing, collecting antiques, cross-country skiing, swimming and soaking at the Hot Springs Pool, reading and baking. She is known to have made the best chocolate cake, as her family and friends often requested that she make for birthday celebrations and holidays. A highlight that certainly made an impact on her life was her visits to Ireland where she researched her Irish ancestry.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Veronica Brown, Vivian Lee; brothers Everett, Frankie, Gerald and Johnny Connelly; brother-in-law Victor Faust; and her beloved son Michael Bennett.

Connie will forever be remembered by her two sons, Patrick (wife Jackie) Bennett and James (Marguerite Flett) Bennett; sister Mary Faust; granddaughters Kimberly (Bennett) Pagano (John) and Kelly Bennett, grandson Ryder (Stacey Ward) Bennett; and two great-grandsons Jagger and Brody Pagano. Her loving nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends whom all brought much joy to her life will also remember Connie. She will be greatly missed and her family will forever cherish all the memories and love they shared with her. They would like to express their deep appreciation for the caregivers at The Chateau of Rifle, and E Dene Moore Care Center for the amazing care, attention and love they gave her.

A service in her memory and celebration of her life will be held on Monday, June 18, 2018 with a Rosary starting at 10:30 a.m. and a Mass following at 11:00, St. Stephen Catholic Church in Glenwood Springs with Father Cliff J. McMillan presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial gift be given in her name to St. Stephen Catholic Church.