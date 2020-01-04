Coral Burnett (March 19, 1963–January 5, 2019)

A Year Later . . .

Written by her Mom, Anita Bishop.

I have rewritten this many times this year. The right words would not come. This is so personal. It is difficult to explain the overwhelming grief, and feeling of loss that has followed Coral’s leaving. Everyday I can hear her saying,

“Hey, what are y’all doing?”

She was a beautiful lady. From the complete innocence of childhood, she became a strong, brave woman who always kept family first. I am proud of her and all her accomplishments, and I am privileged to be her Mom.

She had the most beautiful deep blue eyes that I have ever seen, and they sparkled each and every time she shared her heartwarming smile.

She gave of herself unconditionally, looking for no reward for the loving kindnesses shown to family and to friends alike.

I truly admired her unending faith, her spirit, her sassy fire, and love of life. She was determined, diligent, decisive, and was always in full command of her delicious southern cooking.

It was her strength that gave everyone around her encouragement to always be better than they could ever imagine.

She had a continual desire to learn something new and had a marvelous sense of humor.

Her endurance through all the extremely difficult times was monumental, and there is this massive void since her passing.

My tears will never bring her back to this life, nor would I want her to continue to suffer, but I am thankful for having had the opportunity to have shared time well spent.

She left behind fond memories with her immediate family in Louisiana; here in Colorado with her two sisters and their families – and with a “step-dad”, too. They all simply adored Coral. Me too. I miss her. We all miss her.

Wish I could tell her one more time, that I love her and then give her a big hug. Now, I can only hope that time will help all of us to heal.

I love you, Coral. Always.

Mom

Peace be with you.