Cory George Bauer (March 8, 1995 — February 25, 2019)
March 7, 2019
Cory George Bauer, proud son and brother, was taken from us on February 25, 2019, while living in Maine. Cory was born on March 8, 1995, and spent his childhood on Silt Mesa, enjoying all things outdoors, from hunting and fishing, to soccer and snowboarding. He's known to his family and friends as a hardworking, sweet, gentle soul. Cory is survived by his parents, George R. Bauer, of Silt, and Deanna Dale, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, a brother Dale (fiancée Mollie Cress) Bauer of Ft. Worth, Texas, paternal grandparents, Jerry and Lucille Bauer, of Rifle, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A celebration of his life will take place this summer.
