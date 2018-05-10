A Son, Brother, Husband, Uncle (Candy), Father and Friend

Court Will was God's greatest gift to our hearts and his love stays with us always

We are the keepers of all the great memories, a sacred trust Court conveyed when he journeyed on

Always remember, never forget​! It is hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember​

​We LOVE you Court​

The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support during this difficult time

Will Family