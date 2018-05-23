Courtney Jo Williams (Sep 15, 1983 – May 18, 2018)

Courtney J. Williams, age 34, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, May 18, 2018, at HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction, Colorado.

She was born on September 15, 1983, to Jeffrey and Terri (Young) Williams. She grew up in Rifle, Colorado. She married Stephen Poyner on June 23, 2007. They had two sons, Ian (15) and Konner (13). They later separated.

Courtney was in a long-term relationship with John Collins until the time of her death.

Courtney was a devoted mother to her sons. She loved the summer months, floating the river, barbeques at the lake, camping in the mountains and just spending time with family and friends. She loved to cheer on her Denver Broncos at home or at the stadium.

Courtney had the kindest heart, compassionate soul, beautiful smile, contagious laugh and a soft spot for children, especially babies.

Surviving are her sons Ian and Konner, her parents Jeff and Terri Williams, her sister and brother-in-law, Kelsey Williams and Austin Merchant, her grandparents Terry and Kathy Williams, and her little niece Trinity Merchant and many other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Richard Young, Mildred Young and Margaret Young.

Her body has been cremated per her request. A celebration of Courtney's life is being planned for a later date.

"Goodbyes hurt the most, when the story was not finished….."

We love you sweet Courtney!