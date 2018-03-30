Cynthia Anne Seamons (Mar 21, 1957 – Mar 03, 2018)

Cyndee was born March 21, 1957, in Salida, Colorado, to Ann & Frank Eggleston. The family moved to Carbondale when she was 11 years old where she finished high school graduating from Roaring Fork High School in 1975. She was working at City Market as a bookkeeper when she met her husband Randy Seamons and they later married at the Redstone Inn in Redstone, Colorado, July 30, 1983.

They resided in El Jebel Colorado where they had two sons Shyler Seamons March 8th, 1985, and Jared Seamons December 7th, 1986. The family then ventured to Arizona in July 1988 to start their own business where she took the job as the bookkeeper. While raising her children she also worked in daycare. As life advanced, she began working at three valley banks as a teller, ultimately becoming operations manager.

Cyndee enjoyed spending her time with her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, crafting, family adventures, fishing, she had the ability to make everyone welcome and part of the family.

Cyndee is survived by her husband Randall Seamons of Glendale, Az; her two sons Shyler Seamons & Jared Seamons; Brothers Dan Eggleston and wife Connie in Peoria, Az, and Doug Eggleston and wife Judy of Glenwood Springs, Co; her grandson Dallas in Jerome, ID, and grand-daughter Riley in Mt. Pleasant, Ut. Along with many loving relatives, numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Cyndee was preceded in death by her parents Frank & Anne Eggleston, two brothers Frank (Bucky) Eggleston Jr., and David Eggleston.

