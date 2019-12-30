Cynthia Kay D’Amelio (Perry, Wurtsmith) (July 24, 1941 — December 26, 2019)

Cynthia Kay D’Amelio (Perry, Wurtsmith), 78, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Born in Denver, Colorado, in 1941 to parents John and Esther Perry, Cynthia moved to Phoenix, AZ, in 1965, living there for over 40 years before moving back to Glenwood Springs, Colorado, to live with her son and daughter-in-law.

Cynthia loved her children and grandchildren fiercely.

She was an avid lover of the great outdoors, sitting oceanside, a good book, the sunshine in her face and animals of all kinds (especially her kitties). She would do anything for her family and friends, had a witty sense of humor, and gave the very best hugs. Everyone always knew of her feelings for them as she never failed to tell you she loved you.

Cynthia is survived by Pat and Nick Strubi (Sister/Brother in Law); Chris and Michele Wurtsmith (Son/Daughter) of Colorado; Barry and Angela Wurtsmith (Son/Daughter/Caretakers) of Colorado; Shannon and Maury Ellerbusch (Daughter/Son) of Arizona; Kristina and Scott Keegan (Daughter/Son) of Colorado; Joseph and Kim D’Amelio (Son/Daughter) of California; grandchildren Joshua and Georgia Buck, Savannah and DJ Kacena, Jessica, Natalie, Kellie, Victoria, Danielle and Joey; and great-grandchildren Oliver, Bailey, Sedona, Sierra, Apollo, Freya and Olivia as well as the many animals & friends who she considered her extended family.

She is preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Alan D’Amelio, and parents John and Esther Perry.

A gathering of family and friends will take place in 2020 in lieu of a funeral.