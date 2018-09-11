Daisy L. Popkin (July 27, 1922 — September 3, 2018)

Loved by many species, especially dogs, cats and mosquitoes, Daisy Popkin (July 27, 1922–September 3, 2018), laughed her way through life as one who could find humor within and among all the afflictions and paradoxes of daily life. She leaves behind her loving, devoted son, Philip, cherished daughter, Sharon, treasured daughter-in-law Lisa Max Zimet, exasperating son-in-law, Richard, her nieces Sandy and Robin, her nephews Steven and Mark Kaufman, and many, many friends in N. Adams, MA and beyond. She was preceded in death by her only sibling, Lois, and by her one and only adored husband, Irving, whose ashes will be combined with hers. Those who knew her well will forever miss her warmth, generosity, sense of humor, and way with words. This obituary was approved by Daisy years before her death because, as you may not know, she always had to have the last word. Daisy really didn't want an obituary (who does?), so we end it here with her final request: Please send acerbic letters to Republicans.