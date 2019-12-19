Dale McPherson (September 3, 1932–December 16, 2019)

Leslie Dale McPherson, 87, was born on September 3, 1932 and went to be with the Lord on December 16, 2019. Dale was born to Daniel A. and Mary E. McPherson in Rifle, Colorado the youngest of 11 children. He was raised on a ranch south of Silt and spent several summers herding sheep with his father, trailing them through the old mining town of Aspen, to the high country above Leadville. He loved his childhood on the ranch and knew he wanted to be a rancher for the rest of his life.

Dale enlisted in the Air Force in 1952 and was stationed in Texas, Colorado, South Carolina and France. Oh the stories he told about his experiences overseas.

After his honorable discharge from the Air Force he returned home to Silt and married his sweetheart from Meeker, Jeanne Nay, on March 21, 1956. Dale had met Jeanne at the Little Beaver Creek schoolhouse, located outside of Meeker, at one of their community dances. They spent the first part of their married life together on a horse pack string taking care of the McPherson Brothers’ sheep on their summer range on Sweetwater Creek on the Flat Tops. It was a carefree time of riding their horses, fishing in the small streams and living in a tent. Both Dale and Jeanne spoke very fondly of this period of their life. From his union, three children were born, LaPriel, Daniel and Steven.

Dale joined his brothers in the family ranching partnership, on the home ranch south of Silt, until 1965. Dale continued ranching on Silt Mesa and West Divide Creek until his retirement. Dale enjoyed being on his horse taking care of his cattle. Riding in the autumn was one of his favorite things to do. He loved the ranching way of life and always said he would not change anything regarding his life if given the opportunity.

Dale was a long term member of the Holy Cross Cattlemen’s Association, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Dale was, also, a member of the First Baptist Church of Garfield County.

In his later years Dale was able to travel and see different parts of the world including going back to Paris, France. He felt fortunate that he was able to do this.

Dale is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jeanne McPherson, his daughter, LaPriel Armijo (Art) and his two sons, Daniel McPherson and Steven McPherson (Mary) and his granddaughter, Andrea Sours. Also, surviving him are two of his older sisters, Stella McClung and Natalie Meisner and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to RIDE (The Riding Institute for Disabled Equestrians) 2804 County Road 250, Silt, Colorado, 81652 or a charity of your choice.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1 PM at the First Baptist Church of Silt, located at 602 Grand Avenue, followed by burial at the Divide Creek Cemetary, with military honors. A reception will follow in Silt.