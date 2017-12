Damian "Doc" Kraemer, 87, of Middleton, WI, passed away on Tuesday, 12/12/17.

He loved to visit Glenwood Springs to visit his daughter, Damie (Kraemer) Elsen and her family.

Survivors include his wife Maureen; three daughters, Mary Kraemer Ginsberg, Damie (Joseph) Kraemer Elsen, and Nancy (Hal) Kraemer Rosenberg; son Mitchell; grandchildren Sarah, Molly and Kathryn Ginsberg, and James Elsen; and others.

Funeral at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7450 University Ave, Middleton, 11:00 am on Tuesday 12/19/17.

See http://www.gundersonfh.com.