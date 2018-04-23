Daniel R. Ilgen (November 28, 1965 — April 18, 2018)

Daniel R. Ilgen was born on November 28, 1965, in Denver, Colorado. He passed after a struggle with bile duct cancer on April 18, 2018, in Meeker, Colorado.

At age 16, he and his family moved to Meeker, Colorado. He wrestled and played football at Meeker High School. He graduated in 1984 and went on to wrestle at Colorado Northwestern Community College in Rangely, Colorado. He studied business while at college.

After college he returned to Meeker. He was a "jack of all trades" and most recently worked as a Claims Adjuster with Meeker Collision. He enjoyed engaging in many activities including boating, hunting, off-roading, and math. He was also involved in the community and helped establish the local OHV club. He was known for his culinary skills and his extended family always looked forward to the BBQ he and his friends would prepare for the family reunions.

His father, Earl Ilgen, preceded him in death.

Family was his first priority. He is survived by his best friend and true love, Lindsey Harp; two sons, Tannor Keaton Ilgen (27) and Tyler Daniel Ilgen (19); daughter, Reese Yvonne Miller (13); mother, Jeanne Ilgen (78); sister, Connie Ilgen (49); brother, David (Rebecca) Ilgen (54); and four nieces, Madeline (21), Brooke (14), Gabrielle (11), and Bristol (7).

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at the Rio Blanco 4H Extension Building, 700 Sulphur Creek Road in Meeker, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Dan Ilgen Memorial Scholarship Fund at Mountain Valley Bank.