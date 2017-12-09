David C Russell

Once in a lifetime son, brother, husband, father and "Papa". He leaves behind wife Jeannie, daughters Amy & Melissa. Grandchildren Tanner, Tierany, Shay, Kodie. Brothers Jay (Dana), Jeremy (Kelly). Nieces, nephews, and multitude of friends. He was taken too soon, he will forever be missed, but the memories will never fade. We have gained a once in a lifetime angel.

The celebration of life will be on December 30th at the Eagles Club in Glenwood Springs, from 12:00pm to 4:00 PM. In lieu of of flowers, please make donation to the Dave Russell Memorial Fund through American National Bank.