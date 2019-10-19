David Eberhardt (September 9, 1946–October 17, 2019)

David Arthur Eberhardt, OD, passed away from cancer at the age of 73, at his home in Glenwood Springs, CO, surrounded by his family.

David was born in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin to Jack and Sara Eberhardt. After high school, David went on to graduate from the Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago in 1969. He went on to serve in the US Army and was stationed at Ft Carson in Colorado Springs, Okinawa and Ft Knox, Kentucky. During his stint in the US Army he served as the Chief of The Optometry Clinic and as Vision Safety Consultative to the Surgeon General of the U S Army Medical Center in Japan.

David had a long 40-year career as an Optomitrist in the Roaring Fork Valley.

He was an avid outdoorsman and found his true passion was fishing. He was truly at peace when he was on the water. In the past few years, David found true happiness in a life partner in Ardis Wazdatskey, his sons and grandkids. He was a dedicated brother to his twin sisters, Pam (Dave) Dickson and Pat Mings, A loving father to his sons Aaron (Tracy) and Kyle (Kathy) and doting grandfather to Kenna, Jack, and twins, Owen and Liam, and a special uncle to his 2 nieces, Tracy Dickson and Jamie Nehring.

The celebration of life service will be on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 2:00pm at the Church of Redstone, 313 Redstone Blvd, Redstone, CO.

The family would like to thank the staff of

HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley and Innovage. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley, 1901 Grand Ave, Suite 206, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.