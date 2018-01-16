David Hugh Werking (September 19, 1933 — Friday, January 12)
January 16, 2018
David Hugh Werking, 84, of Greeley, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 12, 2018, at TRU Hospice of Northern Colorado. He was born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, on September 19, 1933, to Gerald and Opal (Sultzenburger) Werking.
David is survived by his wife of fifty six years, Clare; son Curtis and daughter-in-law Juya; grandsons David and Kai; and brother and sister-in law Don and Nedra Werking and their two sons; as well as numerous cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 22, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Greeley.
For the full obituary and memorial contribution information please visit David's online obituary at http://www.allnutt.com.
