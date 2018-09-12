David James Young (Aug. 17, 1972 – Aug. 6, 2018)

David James Young passed away August 6, 2018 in New Castle, CO of suicide. We ask that you open your hearts & offer compassion without judgment for those who suffer from mental illness rooted in trauma, shame, and deception from those who are supposed to love and raise them. Dave leaves behind his loving wife Andrea, son Douglas, brother in law Marty Larkee, nieces Skylar & Madison, niece Charlie Rae Young & Family, FL, father in law, Gary Larkee, FL, Sister, Tyann Lindsey, WY, Brothers, Shaun, David, Josh & Jordan Lindsey, ND. In Dave's memory please remember, be kind and patient, always love and support. We are all human beings whom deserve to be happy, healthy, accepted and most importantly, LOVED. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to a suicide prevention center near you. Dave, you are greatly missed & loved! We will always cherish the wonderful memories of our time together. May you finally be at peace.