Death Notice: Bonnie Lee Snyder
Bonnie Lee Snyder, 93, of Scottsbluff, formerly of Glenwood Springs, CO, passed away on November 7, 2019, at Monument Care and Rehab in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place, and a private family burial will take place at a later date at the Couch Cemetery near Jewell, KS. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Online condolences may be left at http://www.dugankramer.com.
