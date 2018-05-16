Death notice: George E. Bagley

George E. Bagley, 84, Silt, died May 15, 2018, at the VA Hospital in Grand Junction, CO.

No Services are set at this time.

He was a man of great faith.

Survivors include his wife Ginny Bagley of Silt; 2 sons, Ron Bagley (Charlene-Dink) of Silt, Craig Bagley (Kathy) of Silt; 1 Daughter, Cathey Rippy of Silt; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Contributions to Community Living Center Hospice Fund @ VA Grand Junction, CO.