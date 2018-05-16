Death notice: George E. Bagley
May 16, 2018
George E. Bagley, 84, Silt, died May 15, 2018, at the VA Hospital in Grand Junction, CO.
No Services are set at this time.
He was a man of great faith.
Survivors include his wife Ginny Bagley of Silt; 2 sons, Ron Bagley (Charlene-Dink) of Silt, Craig Bagley (Kathy) of Silt; 1 Daughter, Cathey Rippy of Silt; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Contributions to Community Living Center Hospice Fund @ VA Grand Junction, CO.
