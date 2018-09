Death notice: H.G. Dominguez (April 13, 1943 — September 11, 2018)

H.G. Dominguez, 75, passed away September 11, 2018, in Carbondale, Colorado. A Rosary Vigil will be held on Thursday, September 13, 2018, at 12:30 P.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at 1 pm at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery, Carbondale, Colorado.