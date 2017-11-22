Death Notice: Harlan Lee Porter
November 22, 2017
Harlan Lee Porter, 80, Glenwood Springs, died November 21, 2017, at HopeWest Care Center in Grand Junction, CO.
Services will be held at a later date.
He was a civil engineer technician for the U.S. Forest Service.
Survivors include his spouse, Gwendolyn M. Porter of Glenwood Springs; sons, Jeffery Porter of Fort Collins, Craig Porter of Phoenix, Christopher Porter of Silt; daughter, Chandra Porter of Clark; brother, Arnold Porter of Floissant; and 8 grandchildren.