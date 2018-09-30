 Death notice: Harold Eugene “Gene” Needham Jr. (December 7, 1957 — September 23, 2018) | PostIndependent.com

Gene passed away on September 23rd, at his home following a long illness. For a full obituary, please visit http://www.brownscremationservice.com. A celebration of life will be held at the Glenwood Springs Community Center on Saturday, October 6th, from 1-4pm. All are welcome.