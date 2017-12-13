 Death Notice: Marie Macdonald Baldwin (Dec 05, 1931 – Dec 05, 2017) | PostIndependent.com

Death Notice: Marie Macdonald Baldwin (Dec 05, 1931 – Dec 05, 2017)

Memorial services for Marie "Mimi" Baldwin will be held at 1pm on December 16, 2017, at the First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heifer International, Planned Parenthood of the Rockies, Sierra Club or Colorado Mountain Club.

