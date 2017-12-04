Death Notice: Vickie Rae Walton (Mar 07, 1956 – Nov 22, 2017)

Vickie passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family, after a long fight with cancer. She was born to James and RoseMary Wise, and is survived by her mom RoseMary, former husband Terry Walton, daughter Miranda Watson, son James Walton, grandchildren Eric Walton, Jackson Watson, Riley Watson, Ryah Walton, EmaLee Walton, and all her extended family and large group of friends. Service Saturday 12/9/17 at the 3rd St. Center in Carbondale at 2 p.m.