Beloved dad, DeLoss Proctor passed away peacefully with his girls by his side, Wednesday, October 2, 2019. His final words were, “Oh you girls, my wonderful daughters.”

Dad was born and grew up in Meeker, Colorado, and was raised by his maternal grandparents. He started school at the Little Beaver School House where he walked to school, uphill both ways, in 6’ of snow, year-round. Around middle school, the family moved to town, and he graduated from Meeker High School.

He married our mom, Geraldine Johnson, in March of 1951 and was soon drafted into the army, and he spent most of his deployment in Germany. After arriving home, he started working for Mountain Bell and retired in 1987. Soon after he started Proctor Communications, an underground locating service. Mom passed in 1990, and soon after dad married Colleen Vermillion in 1991, and they moved to Grand Junction and continued running the business until he sold the company. Dad then bought some property in Whitewater and started his elk ranch and eventually developed the Elk Run Subdivision. Colleen Passed in November 2017.

Our Dad was a devoted Moose Member and loved to dance every Tuesday and Friday night until early 2019. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, ranching and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughters, Shelly Rosa (Joe), Linda Schroder (Cliff) and Tenna O’Dell; 6 grandchildren, Billie Cherry (Tom), Michael Rosa (Natalie), Ricky Schroder, Allyssa Schroder, Bodhi O’Dell and Racee O’Dell; and 7 great-grandchildren. His brothers Kenneth and Doug and Sister Katie.

Services will be October 23, 2019, at 5:00 PM at the Moose Lodge, 567 25 ½ Rd, with a dinner and Celebration of Life dance to follow.