Derek John Panter

Derek was born in Montrose, CO and graduated from Bridges High School in Carbondale. He is survived by Claudia Crane (mother), Bruce Panter (father), Beth Taylor (stepmother), Cole Panter (brother) and Brooke Nero (sister); as well as many step-siblings and extended family members.

Derek was gifted with an incredible appreciation for literature, arts, photography, nature, culture, travel, great food and friends. He loved children and animals and they loved him back. He had a particular talent in the IT industry. His recent trip to Portland was to be a new beginning for him. He was a wonderful son and our loss is beyond words.