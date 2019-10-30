Diane Marie Kindell, 64, of Carbondale, passed away October 28, 2019. Diane was born April 7, 1955, in Lennon, MI to Dexter and Bernita Bowden. She married Terry (Rip) Kindell on October 15, 1978. Diane is survived by her husband Rip, daughter Brooke (Tyler) Schreiner, son Hank (Jacque) Kindell, three grandchildren; Whitney, Eli, and Shayne.

Visitation will be held at Farnum Holt Funeral home, Glenwood Springs, November 3rd from 11:00-1:00, service to immediately follow at 1:00.