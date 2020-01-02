Dixie Lee Fiou (December 3, 1940 — December 28, 2019)

Dixie Lee Fiou, 79, of New Castle, Colorado, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born to Charles Louis Stott and Helen Christine Whipple, on December 3, 1940, in Callaway, Nebraska.

Dixie married the late Joseph Alec Fiou, Jr. on October 3, 1975, and they lived together for 36 years in Basalt before relocating to the ranch in New Castle.

Dixie was a gifted seamstress. With many family members wearing many of her creations at their weddings and proms. Also an avid quilter, she enjoyed creating unique heirloom quilts to give as special occasion gifts. She also enjoyed cooking for her family. Her kitchen was an often-visited family gathering place with good food and lots of laughter.

Dixie will be remembered for her infectious smile and sense of humor. She never knew a stranger and was known to strike up conversations with strangers while waiting in line at local stores. She never lost her smile or her humor even as she battled through Alzheimer’s. Dixie gave everything of herself to her family and friends.

Dixie is survived by two children from a previous marriage, daughter, Tina (Dale) Bingman of Silt and son, Wayne (Pam) Harris of Grand Junction; two children from her current marriage: daughter, Tanya (Rodney) Findlay of New Castle, and daughter, Tiana Fiou of New Castle; sister, Martha (Doug) Pratt of Carbondale; brother, Glenn (Carolyn) Stott of Battlement Mesa; sister-in-law, Alice Stott of Basalt; granddaughters: Amanda Bingman, Jessica Proctor, Kourtney Gilliam, Annika O’Rourke, and Hannah Harris; grandsons: Zachary Bingman, Hunter Findlay, Dakota Findlay and Robert Harris; seven great-grandchildren; and niece/caregiver extraordinaire, Jackie Smith of New Castle.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; father, Louis; mother, Helen; brother, Lonnie; and infant sister, Joyce Kay.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1 pm, at the First Christian Church, 306 E. 3rd Street, Rifle, Colorado. The family asks that in lieu of sending flowers, please donate to HomeCare and Hospice of the Valley, 1901 Grand Avenue, Suite 206, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.