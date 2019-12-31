Dixie Lee Fiou (December 3, 1940 — December 28, 2019)

Dixie Lee Fiou passed away peacefully at her home in New Castle, Colorado, surrounded by her family and friends on Saturday, December 28, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the First Christian Church, 306 E. 3rd Street in Rifle, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley, 1901 Grand Avenue, Suite 206, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.

A full obituary will follow.