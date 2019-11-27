Don Arave (June 1, 1980 — November 19, 2019)

Don Scott Arave was born on 06/01/80 to Scott and Carrie Arave in Glenwood Springs, Co. He passed away on 11/19/2019 at his home.

Don was an avid outdoorsman. He loved it all, camping, fishing, mountain biking, and snowboarding. He was an extremely talented artist. He was an amazing concrete craftsman and his work can be found throughout the valley. Anyone who knew Don would say that he was a loving and devoted father, a hard worker and one of the strongest men around. He was just awesome! Don was all about his family. He loved his son, Kai, more than anything. They were best friends, biking and boarding buddies and so much more!

He is survived by his mother, Carrie Wheeler of Idaho, his sister Brandie (Brian) Heath of Utah, sister Candace Arave, brother Dewayne Arave, brother Colter Wheeler, sister Cynthia Hanson and brother Austin Hanson.

He is preceded in death by his father Scott.

A private family memorial will be held.