Donald C. Markley Jr. (May 31, 1939 — August 2, 2019)

Donald C. Markley Jr., 80, of Glenwood Springs, passed away on August 2, 2019. He was born May 31, 1939, to Donald & Edith Markley.

He was an accomplished Realtor in the Roaring Fork Valley.

He is survived by his sweetheart Patricia Markley. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private Family services will be held at a later date.