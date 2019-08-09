Obituary: Donald C Markley

Our Dad joined his Father in Heaven August 2, 2019. He passed unexpectedly and will be greatly missed. His impact on earth affected many and he will be remembered fondly for his love of family, friends, and strangers alike. His career as a developer/realtor spanned nearly five decades with many successful ventures that reflect his dedication and hard work. An avid hunter, Dad regularly spent time scouting wildlife he found to be magnificent and grand; he respected God’s creation and loved being close to “his” mountain. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Most importantly he loved the Lord, and we look forward to reuniting with him someday in Heaven. He is survived by his wife, Pat, son, daughter, grandchildren, and step-children. A private family memorial service is planned for the near future. Please consider making a donation to Glenwood Springs Lion’s Club where he was a very active member. Donations can be mailed to PO Box 157, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601