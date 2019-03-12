Donald E. ParkerApril 02, 1932 – March 02, 2019

Don was born to Albert and Esther Parker in Wadena, MN, and passed away in Glenwood Springs, CO. Don graduated from Fairmont High School, joining the Army shortly after, stationed at Fort Bragg, NC, then Camp Carson, CO. He was a paratrooper and proficient in military mountaineering. He fell in love with Colorado, eventually making his home on the western slope.

Don was a hunter, golfer, and lifelong member of the Rifle Elks Lodge. He married the love of his life, Patsy, in 1972. Together they enjoyed snow machining, playing cards & socializing with friends, dancing, and the casinos in Mesquite, NV. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and brother Leland. Don is survived by his sisters Clarice, Marlene, Mary Ellen and Karen, brother Robert, stepdaughter Debbie, granddaughter Kasie as well as several nieces and nephews.

Memorial will be at the Rifle Elks Lodge, March 23, 11:00 a.m.