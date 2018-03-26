Donald Lee Rippy (April 30, 1957 – March 5, 2018)

Donald Lee Rippy passed away on March 5, 2018, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer at the young age of 60.

Don was born on April 30, 1957, in Craig, CO. He was one of five children born to Albert and Donna (Elkins) Rippy. He was raised in Carbondale, CO, and was part of the Roaring Fork community until two years ago, when he moved to Oregon to be closer to family.

Don enjoyed the outdoors and was a long-time employee of the Aspen Skiing Company. He loved to watch movies and sports, cook, play softball and tinker around the house. He loved Christmas and had an affinity for wild Hawaiian shirts. Nothing made him happier than being a grandpa and it was one of his greatest joys over the past few years that he had the ability to be spend endless time with them.

Don will be lovingly remembered by his children, Jason (Deidre), Shayna (Christopher) Wood and by his five grandchildren, Tristan, Teegan, Hudson, Lauren and Brayden. He will be forever remembered by his mother, Donna, sister, Gwen (Herb) Gardner, brother, Keith, many cousins, and lots of nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his father, Albert, and brothers, Jeffery and John.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 7, 4:00pm-7:00pm at the Tree House, 120 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village so wear your best "Don Rippy" shirt. Please visit http://www.dvfuneralhome.com/obituary/donald-don-rippy to share memories and photos.