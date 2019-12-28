Donna Hardy (April 5, 1942–December 24, 2019)

The daughter of the late Chris and Hilda Murray who was born on April 5th 1942, sadly passed away on Christmas Eve due to heart complications. Donna graduated from Central High School in 1960 in Grand Junction CO. She was a veteran of the United States Air Force where she served as a Communications Specialist at Buckley Air force Base in Denver Colorado. She really enjoyed fishing, hunting and being outdoors but most of all she loved creating crafts for those she loved and was a very talented artist whose latest creations were beautiful paintings on river rocks. Creating and fixing jewelry for friends was one of her ongoing passions. Seed-bead jewelry being her favorite until she discovered painting rocks. She recently crocheted a scarf and hat for herself in just couple of days just because she needed to use up some yarn. In her lifetime she could literally make or fix just about anything she put her mind to. Donna was a very loving spirit who saw the best in everyone, never met anyone that wasn’t a friend and would have spent her last dime to help a friend in need but most of all she loved her fur babies Thor and Peanut. Donna was preceded in death by her Mother (Hilda), Father (Chris), Brothers (Roger and Jimmy) and Sister (Lynda). She is survived by her Daughter Jody (Daniel) Rosette Grand Junction, CO, Son Bo (Wanda) Hardy Las Vegas, NV, Brothers Vernon (Martha) Murray Rifle, CO, Randy Murray Rifle, CO, Sister Charlene Parker Rifle, CO, Pamela Murray New Mexico, Granddaughters Kristin Mercer, Tiffany Golovich, and Tamra Daman, Grandsons Ethan Mercer and Tyler Hardy and 6 great grandchildren. In Lieu of flowers Donna would like for any contributions to be made to her grandsons nonprofit dog rescue, “For the Howl of It Animal Rescue” http://www.forthehowlofit.com/ (Click on donate link) (719) 430-4622, PayPal email (forthehowlofitrescue@gmail.com A Celebration of life service will tentatively be scheduled on April 5th, 2020. (Donna’s Birthday). Information will be sent out later.