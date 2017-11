Donna Louise Weathers (September 25, 1954 — November 12, 2017)

Donna Weathers passed away November 12, 2017. She was born to Curtis and Andrea O'Shell in California. Donna is survived by her husband, Mark; Sons, Lance and Edward Richardson; daughter, Stephanie Straw; brother, Ray O'Shell; sister, Rena Witherow; twelve grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She will be missed.

A Celebration of Life and Potluck will be held at the Rifle Moose Lodge #1345 November 25, 2017, at 2:00p.m.