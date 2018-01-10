Donna Marie Mason N.D., H.D. (February 22, 1941 – January 4, 2018)

Donna Marie Mason N.D.,H.D., 76, died peacefully at home on January 4th in Rifle.

Donna is survived by children, Marilyn Dubis (Rudy), Marla Cable, Marie Koley (Rick), Joe Mason Jr. (Christine Schwartz) and Edward Mason (Monique), 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Joe Mason Sr., parents Willie Gray and Kathleen Horn and 2 siblings.

Donna was born on Feb. 22, 1941, in Bisbee AZ.

Donna met the love of her life in Bisbee while Joe was serving his country and married in 1958. The couple raised five children in Batavia, Il., for 30 years while running their business. They retired and move to Colorado where they open Rifle Natural Health from 1992-2007.

Donna was a Doctor of Healthiatry and Naturopractic.

She enjoyed spending time on the Mesa fishing with her husband.

A funeral is scheduled for January 13th, viewing 8-10am, service 10am at Rifle Funeral Home, reception to follow at United Methodist Lovell Building. All are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Rifle Animal Shelter.