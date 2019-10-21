Dora Jane Poyner (May 13, 1935 — October 12, 2019)

On Saturday, October 12, 2019, Dora Poyner, loving wife and mother of two, passed away at the age of 84.

Dora was born on May 13, 1935, to Mabel and Erwin Lemster in Flint, Michigan. On November 1, 1954, she married John Poyner. They shared an incredible 65 years together and had two children, Krisandra L. and John M. Poyner.

Dora and John spent most of their working lives in Glenwood Springs, CO. They very much enjoyed camping trips with their 7 grandchildren, and they formed many wonderful lifelong friendships.

Dora was preceded in death by her brother John (Jack) and her mother and father Mabel and Erwin. She is survived by her husband, John, and her two children Krisandra L. and John M. Poyner, along with 7 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Dora was an incredibly kind, compassionate and generous woman. Her unmatched sense of humor led her to be known to her family as “Fun Granny.” She had a deep love for her family and friends and she will be truly missed by everyone that was fortunate enough to have know and loved her.