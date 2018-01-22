Dorothy Bernice Dermer Simillion (January 30, 1933 — January 18, 2018)

Dorothy Bernice Dermer Simillion of Glenwood Springs passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2018, surrounded by family, at Paonia Care Center after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs, CO. A Luncheon will follow at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.

She was born in a small rural town of Atwood, Colorado, to proud parents John and Margaret Dermer on January 30, 1933. She grew up on the family farm with three brothers, Ray, Walter, and Elmer Dermer, and her two sisters, Edna Schmidt and Shirley Dodd.

She attended elementary school in Atwood, CO, and high school in Sterling, CO. Dorothy actively enjoyed drama, dance, cheerleading and rodeo during her high school years. She ran for Logan County fair and rodeo queen and also participated in barrel racing, as she always had a passion for animals.

After graduating high school, she moved to Denver where she began working at Ma Bell Telephone Company. In her free time, Dorothy loved polka dancing and skiing. On one memorable ski trip, she met the love of her life, Norman Simillion, affectionately known as "Buzz." They were united in marriage on September 14, 1957, and were married for 39 years until Buzz passed away.

Glenwood Springs, Colorado, was home to Dorothy and her family for many years. She was a very dedicated member of the Glenwood Springs Fraternal Order of the Eagles. She also worked at the Buffalo Valley Inn and K-Bob's Steakhouse. Dorothy was much loved at Valley View Hospital, where she volunteered as a Pink Lady.

During their time in Glenwood Springs, Dorothy and Buzz were known for their large gardens where they sold fruits and veggies. They kept busy making homemade sauerkraut, crock pickles, sausages and jerky, and crafting unforgettable root beer and wine. Dorothy loved the Garfield County Fair, where she entered flowers and vegetables from her home gardens.

Dorothy was always there to make someone laugh or offer a piece of her mind. She will be greatly missed by so many dear friends and family. She leaves behind three beautiful daughters of whom she and Buzz were very proud, Tami Kropp, Mary Hyke and Cindie Ryan as well as her 12 wonderful grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

