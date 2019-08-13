Dorothy L. Mulligan (Dec. 12, 1942 — Aug. 10, 2019)

Dorothy was diagnosed with cancer this spring, Dot had been undergoing treatment, but succumbed to pneumonia on August 10th. Our community is diminished without her.

Dot was born in Seattle, December 12, 1942. She lived in several locations, in Salt Lake City, Fairbanks, Alaska, and Denver. After retirement, she moved to Glenwood Springs with her spouse, Barney Mulligan, where she enjoyed skiing and hiking. She was a pillar of our local art community, serving for many years as the treasurer of the Glenwood Springs Art Guild. In a recent art show, her watercolor paintings won 1st, 2nd, 3rd and Best of Show in her division. What a nice finale as an artist!

Dot is survived by spouse Barney, and sisters Judy Tweedy, Sue Hills and Pat Crom.

A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.