Doug Davis January 17, 1950 ~ January 15, 2020

Doug Davis died peacefully at home with his loving family on Wednesday, Jan. 15, two days short of his 70th birthday. Born in Bakersfield, California, but a Coloradoan since the early 1970s and a Carbondale/Missouri Heights resident since the late 1970s, Doug was truly a Renaissance man who, from an early age, had a deep interest and expertise in an incredibly wide range of topics. He was a pioneer in the solar energy and computer industries. A self-described “modem cowboy,” Doug had a passion for technology, science and finding new techniques to make the world around him more energy efficient, more reliable and more purposeful. Doug’s mind could barely contain the overflow of ideas, inventions and plans contained within (and to the chagrin of his wife, his home and workshops could barely contain the overflow either). He was a thinker, a maker, a builder, a mechanic, a web developer, a ski patroller, a jewelry maker, a ham radio operator, a sailor, a musician, a windsurfer, a photographer and so very much more. Chief among his passions, and a great and lasting pride in his life, was being a valued member of the Carbondale Fire Department as a firefighter and EMT for over 35 years. Some of Doug’s last words were to ask if he was still on the fire department. The answer was yes, he still was and always will be. was a lifelong learner who deeply loved the outdoors and deeply cared about the environment; he was always striving to reduce his carbon footprint on the world. He had a pragmatic mind but a big heart. For all of his interests and projects, nothing mattered more to Doug than his family. Some of his best times were spent on family road trip adventures to Mexico, camping in the desert, sailing on Ruedi Reservoir, manning the family raft down the Colorado River, building contraptions for his grandkids or simply playing Scrabble with his wife or daughter. He was a dedicated and involved father who enthusiastically supported his two daughters’ interests, goals and life choices. will be forever loved and missed by his family, including his wife Alice, daughters Adrienne and Nell, grandchildren Mariah and Tyler, sons-in-law Marc and Joe, brother Matt, sister-in-law Debbie, sister Laurie, brother-in-law Anton and mother Carol.