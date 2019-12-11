Douglas Lee Weller (December 21, 1967–November 29, 2019)

Douglas Lee Weller, 51, of New Castle CO passed away unexpectedly on November 29, 2019 at the place he loved the most – his family cabin. Doug was born in Aurora, CO on December 21, 1967 to Alan and Jeanette Weller. Doug graduated from Aurora Central High School in 1986. He worked in the telecommunications and security industry. He thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors and he loved hunting, fishing and shooting. He was a state wrestling champion and would show off his wrestling skills to his kids when they least expected it. Doug’s second language was sarcasm and he loved the Denver Broncos, South Park, Beavis and Butthead and his two cats. Despite his cutting remarks, jokes and stubbornness, there is substantial evidence that he was a very loving, giving and caring person. Doug will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him and we hope to keep his witty sarcasm alive through his children. Doug is survived by his parents, Alan and Jeanette Weller of Aurora, CO; his sons, Ty Weller of Littleton, CO; Jared Weller of Glenwood Springs, CO; his daughters, Shanda Hunter of Rifle, CO; Kayla Holloway (Aric Holloway) of Killdeer, ND; his brother, Chris Weller (Laura Weller); niece Sydney Weller; and his grandchildren, Aalyiah Scott, Ryatt Hunter, Madison Holloway, Bryson Holloway; and several aunts, uncles and cousins that loved him dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held at the New Castle Community Center on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, we ask that contributions be made to the Salvation Army in his honor.