Dr. William (Bill) Conder passed away on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, surrounded by his loving family, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born on May 17th, 1947, in Kittanning, PA, to William (Bill) Conder Sr. and Regina Conder (nee Isabella). He had an older sister Harriet and a younger sister Diana. Bill attended East Lake High School near Cleveland, Ohio, and graduated from Ohio University. He earned a doctorate of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1994 and held a private practice in Tempe, Arizona, for over 20 years. Bill was the recipient of many awards in the Chiropractic community for his research articles published in several chiropractic journals. He was a quiet healer, and all who were lucky enough to be his patient or friend knew he was simply "one of a kind." Bill was an extraordinary person having lived at least 9 lives in this one lifetime. He traveled the United States on a greyhound bus in the late '60s, toured Canada with his faithful dog in a VW van in the '70s, found "home" in Glenwood Springs in the '80s, owned a Y2K house near Santa Fe in the '90s, was previously married (years approximate) to Gaye in 1968-1970, Patricia 1972-1976, and Virginia 1986-2006, and later met his love Marissa Lins and together they had two beautiful boys Alexander in 2008 and Benjamin in 2013. In addition to Marissa and his children, he is survived by a special niece, Cathy (Catt) Sticter, husband Matt and their two children Conner and Hayden. Bill loved to spend time at the Vapor Caves and to soak in the Hot Springs Pool. His pride and joy were his two children, and he was always so proud to watch his son Alexander swim with the Team Sopris Barracudas while little Benjamin tagged along. A private service for Bill will be held at a later date.

A memorial has been established to support Marissa's sons and the expenses from Bill's sudden passing. If you wish to make a contribution, please visit: http://www.gofundme.com/marissagws. Checks may also be written to the William Conder Memorial Fund and send to: Alpine Bank, 2200 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.