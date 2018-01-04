Drew Light (May 6, 1960 — December 30, 2017)

Drew was born in Rochester, NY. Went to high school in Freeport, NY, and Belmont, NH. He earned a degree in HVAC in New Hampshire before moving to Colorado. Drew was a true artist. He loved to draw and paint. He spent many years using his artist abilities in masonry work on many beautiful homes from Aspen to Vail. When he was physically unable to do rock work anymore he attended Solar Energy International in Carbondale to learn about another of his passions, alternative energies. Drew had a profound love of music. Music could soothe him in the bad times and be the source of his great pleasure in attending MANY concerts. Drew is survived by his mom, Bobbie. His brother, sister in law, and nephew, David, Dory, and Kyle. His sister and nephew, Diane and Zach (Barry).