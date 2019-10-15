Dwight Webster “Shorty” Frantz (April 30, 1935 — October 6, 2019)

Dwight Webster “Shorty” Frantz passed away on October 6, 2019, surrounded by his family. He died of complications related to congestive heart failure at Pioneers Medical Center in Meeker, CO, at the age of 84.

Shorty was born to Charles and Julia Frantz in McPherson, Kansas. He had one sister, Mary J, and they lived in Canton, Kansas. He joined the Army’s 10th Mountain Division and was stationed in Germany. He served his country from 1955 to 1958. In 1963, Shorty married Lois Ratzlaff, whom he had know growing up in Canton. He didn’t want to live in the flat lands and travel to the mountains for vacation so they moved to Meeker, CO, where his friend, Frank Ferrens, lived. In 1970, Shorty went to work for The Town of Meeker’s Public Works Department, where he stayed until his retirement in 1999. Shorty is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, and his wife Lois of 37 years, who died in 2000. He is survived by his 5 children and their spouses: Charlie (Gail) Frantz of Meeker, JD (Kim) Frantz of Rifle, Web (Kristine) Frantz of Meeker, Sondra (John) Babb of Craig, and Oren (Cindy) Frantz of Meeker; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Shorty was the most amazing man, husband, father, grandfather and friend! He had the greatest sense of humor and chuckle and will be very much missed by his family and friends.