Earl “Buddy” Awalt (November 30, 1951 — November 24, 2019)

Earl “Buddy” Awalt, 67, passed away 11/24/19 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. Buddy was born 11/30/51 in Duval County, Texas. He moved to Colorado after serving in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He will be missed by his daughter, Nanda, two grandsons, his ex-wife Mary, other friends, his kitty Kira and his motorcycle, Ramona. No services are planned. Donations may be made to your local animal shelter.