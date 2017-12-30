Earl Lawrence Simms (October 1942 — December 25, 2017)

Earl was born in Rifle, Colorado. He was the son of Richard & Othlie Simms.

He attended Rifle High School. Earl was a Veteran and served in the US Air Force.

He worked on the powerlines when he got out of the service, he also managed the Ute Theater in Rifle when he was a young family man.

He enjoyed doing work as a logger and also operated a sawmill & salvage yard.

Earl enjoyed being in the mountains, traveling, prospecting & spending time with his family & grandchildren.

His Generosity & kindness was evident by how he was well respected by all who knew him and shared his Wisdom, with anyone who asked.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters & four brothers.

He is survived by his wife Roclynn Simms of 52 years. His son Larry (Vanessa) Simms. Daughter Lynda (Mark) Miller. Son Lee Simms.

Sisters, Geri Jewell, Shirley (Kenny) Hutchings & Margie (Ronnie) Maynard.

And 11 grandchildren, Eric, Heather, Kimberly, Adam, Rebecca, Emily, Rachel, Victoria, Erica, Larry II, William and 6 great grandchildren.

And numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be held at the New Castle Community Center January 5th from 1:00-3:00 pm.

In Lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.