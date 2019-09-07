Earnest Eugene “Gene” Hardy (November 4, 1935 — August 31, 2019)

Earnest Eugene “Gene” Hardy, 83, of New Castle, Colorado, passed away in his home on August 31, 2019. Gene was born in Mobile, Alabama, on November 4, 1935, to C.L. and Tommie Hardy. He worked in powerline construction all across the country before settling in Colorado, where he enjoyed riding horses, four-wheeling, hunting and camping. He is survived by a brother, Tom (Barbara) Hardy; his children, Earnest Eugene “Bo” (Wanda) Hardy, and Jody (Daniel) Rosette; his grandchildren, Tyler (Landon) Hardy, Tamra (Jed) Daman, Tiffany (Jeff) Golovich, Amanda Robb, Ethan Mercer and Kristen Mercer; and great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Kimberlyn Daman, Kaden and Kolten Golovich and Luke Lang. At Gene’s request, he will be cremated and no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to: Friends of the Mustangs, P.O. Box 2771, Grand Junction, Colorado 81501.