Edith Ann Goldman (May 5, 1947 — June 27, 2018)

Edith Ann (Edie) Goldman was born to Joseph and Frances Wiley on May 5, 1947, and passed away on June 27, 2018, at the age of 71. She graduated from high school in Fort Collins and attended college there where she met her husband Donald Goldman. They were married on September 3, 1967, and embarked in the farming and ranching business after graduating from college with Don's parents on East Divide Creek.

Don and Edie were divorced on April 25, 1977, and married again on October 19, 1983, partnering in farming and ranching on a Silt Mesa ranch purchased in 1985 until Don's accidental death on October 24, 1991. Edie continued to operate the ranch until 2004 when she suffered a stroke and sold the property.

Edie loved everything "cowboy" from her Christmas ornaments to books, music, movies, her little herd of cattle, her ranch and what it stood for. She especially loved cowboy poetry, attending many events in Durango with her friends. All are invited to bring and share a cowboy poem during this special service for Edie.

Edie was a special friend to all, loving, generous and quietly respectful. She will be missed. Edie was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a sister Judy. She is survived by a brother Tom Wiley (Claudia) in Leadville.

Gratitude goes out to Jeannie the Hospice nurse who cared so lovingly for Edie during her illness, to Russ, Gayle and the entire staff, both past and present, at Jaxpointe Assisted Living in Golden and to April with Meadows Family Medical Center for Edie's care since October 2016.

A Viewing will be held Friday, July 6, 2018, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Rifle Funeral Home. Funeral services on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of Christ, 435 Prefontaine Avenue, Rifle, Colorado, with burial to follow at the Skyline Cemetery, Silt, Colorado.