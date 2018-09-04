Edward Reid Graves Jr. (Aug. 19, 1933 — Aug. 23, 2018)

Edward Reid Graves Jr. of Fort Lupton died Aug. 23.

He was born Aug. 19, 1933, to Reid Graves Sr. and Mildred Stewart Graves.

He married Mary Elaine Gregory on Jan. 30, 1971.

Survivors include his wife; four children; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a sister.

Service: Sept. 8 at 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 8545 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial.

Contributions: the Mildred and Edward Graves Scholarship fund, c/o Colorado State University.