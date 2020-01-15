Elizabeth Brooks

Elizabeth Ann Brooks October 1, 1947 – January 7, 2020

Liz Ann Brooks was born in Colorado Springs to Alan and Evangeline Deyo. Liz was raised in Melrose, Kansas where she graduated High School and worked to earn her degree in Respiratory Therapy. She followed her family to Silt, Colorado. Liz worked at Valley View and Grand River Hospital for many years. She always had the love and time to help others who had hit a low point in their life. Her beautiful smile was as big as her heart. No words can express how much she is loved and missed. Liz loved her step-grandsons and enjoyed their accomplishments in sports and school. Liz was also proud of her great-nieces. Liz is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Larry Deyo. Liz is survived by her brother, Jim Deyo and life partner, Steve Webster.

No services are planned per her request. If you knew Liz she kept things simple with Love and Forgiveness.

Quietly! She identified with The Lords Waltz. She is dancing hand and hand with peace of mind! A great lady with a heart that gold couldn’t measure. Is missed and not forgotten by the many who knew her and felt her love, kindness, forgiveness without any judgment. That was Elizabeth Ann!